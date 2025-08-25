Za 'n Zee launches “Pista Kulfi” ice cream in couple pack

Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, chief executive officer of Kazi Food Industries Limited, inaugurates the new couple-pack product at Emmanuel’s Convention Centre at Jigatola in the capital recently. Photo: Kazi Food Industries

Za 'n Zee, a leading brand of Kazi Food Industries Limited, has recently launched a new couple-pack product with a new flavour, titled "Pista Kulfi Ice Cream", in the market for the first time in Bangladesh.

The 280 millilitres (ml) tub comes in a foil pack, complete with two separate spoons, making it the perfect treat for two.

This attractive ice cream pack, priced at only Tk 150, will soon be available across Bangladesh in retail outlets as well as super shops.

Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, chief executive officer of Kazi Food Industries Limited, inaugurated the product at a ceremony recently held at Emmanuel's Convention Centre at Jigatola in the capital's Dhanmondi.

At the event, Chaudhury said, "We expect this new Pista Kulfi Ice Cream couple pack to set a new trend in the market, offering consumers a singular experience of sharing joy and deliciousness with their loved ones."

According to a press release, every bite of this ice cream offers the rich taste of pistachios and the delightful flavour of traditional kulfi.

Syed Mohidul Hossain, head of sales at the company; Rajib Saha, head of marketing; and ABM Shoeb, head of product development, along with other senior officials and sales personnel from across the country, were also present.