Walton unveils new premium Android tablet

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched its latest premium device, named the "Walpad 11G Android tablet", offering a powerful blend of high performance, expansive display, advanced multimedia features, and long-lasting battery life.

Featuring a modern design and equipped with a one-year warranty alongside reliable after-sales service, the tablet is now available at all Walton Plaza outlets nationwide.

Positioned as an ideal companion for professional work, entertainment, online learning, and gaming, the Walpad 11G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.2 GHz, said Touhidur Rahman Rad, chief business officer of Walton Computer, while commenting on the product.

Paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, it delivers smooth and enriched graphics performance for gaming and multimedia use, according to a press release.

The device boasts a 10.95-inch Full HD IPS display (1920x1200 resolution) with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring a vibrant and fluid visual experience. It comes with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS storage, expandable via microSD card.

For photography, the Walpad 11G features a 13-megapixel autofocus primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel macro sensor with flash, while the 5-megapixel front camera supports selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

To enhance the audio experience, the device is fitted with four full-range speakers with DTS support, providing immersive sound for films, music, and gaming. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, OTG, and 4G support. A hybrid SIM slot allows users to operate either dual SIM cards or one SIM with a memory card.

The Walpad 11G is powered by a 7,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery supporting 20W PD 3.0 fast charging. It also incorporates multiple satellite navigation systems -- GPS, BDS, Glonass, and Galileo -- along with essential sensors such as accelerometer, light, gyroscope, gravity, compass, hall, and magnetic sensors.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Tk 21,750, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model retails at Tk 23,750. Each unit includes a glass protector, flip cover, 20W charger, 1.5-metre USB cable, SIM ejector, user manual, and warranty card.