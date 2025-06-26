Walton Hi-Tech wins ‘Green Factory Award 2025’

Md Yusuf Ali, additional managing director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, receives the award from Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, adviser to the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Shipping, in an award-giving ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital recently. Photo: Walton

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, one of the electrical and electronic products manufacturers in Bangladesh, has recently been awarded the "Green Factory Award 2025" in the electrical and electronics product manufacturing category.

Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, adviser to the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Shipping, presented the award to Md Yusuf Ali, additional managing director of the company, at a ceremony held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, according to a press release.

Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Industries and the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, attended the event as the special guest, while AHM Shafiquzzaman, secretary to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, presided over the programme.

Commenting on the award, Yusuf Ali remarked, "Walton is deeply committed to manufacturing environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, world-class electrical, electronic, home and kitchen appliances, and other technological products. To this end, we have integrated eco-friendly, state-of-the-art technologies and machinery across our manufacturing units -- refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, compressors, and more."

"In alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Walton Hi-Tech has implemented a rooftop solar initiative and established the country's largest floating solar power plant, with a generation capacity of 1 megawatt. Furthermore, several recycling initiatives for plastic and metal have been undertaken at the factory," he added.

Since its inception, Walton has embedded green practices within its manufacturing processes. As part of its environmental commitment, the company has embraced the "Goal Zero" initiative, aimed at achieving zero harm to people, the environment, and property, as well as zero net carbon emissions.

To protect the environment, Walton has engaged in multiple programmes, including the use of eco-friendly gases, waste minimisation and recycling, composting, application of energy-efficient technologies, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, installation of renewable energy sources, and water recycling systems.

In recognition of its environmental efforts, Walton has previously received several accolades, including the "National Environment Award 2018", "President's Industrial Development Gold Award 2018", and "Gold Crest of National Export Trophy 2022".