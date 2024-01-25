Upay, UCB launch MFS co-branded prepaid card

Ziaur Rahman, chief commercial officer of upay, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, a member of the board of directors of the UCB Fintech Company, pose for photographs with upay-UCB co-branded prepaid card at the MFS provider’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

Upay, a mobile financial service (MFS) provider of UCB Fintech Company Ltd, recently rolled out MFS co-branded prepaid cards with United Commercial Bank for the first time in the country.

It offers ease of access and opens up a whole new world of convenience.

Ziaur Rahman, chief commercial officer of the mobile financial service provider, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, a member of the board of directors of UCB Fintech Company, signed an agreement at the Upay office in Dhaka, said a press release.

The mobile financial service provider is offering a host of benefits without the hassle of opening a bank account to MFS users. This co-branded prepaid card will give customers access to these benefits and freedom of financial transaction.

A customer can easily get the co-branded prepaid card without any physical documents or applications.

Once they get a prepaid card, they can easily load funds onto the card directly from the Upay app or from one of over 130,000 agents, making it easily accessible for everyone.

It will also enable users to utilise funds for foreign currency transactions as the card supports dual currency.

This card will empower customers to access ATMs, make merchant payments (online and offline) and digital media marketing payments.