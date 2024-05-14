Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Tue May 14, 2024 10:37 AM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 10:40 AM

Union Bank and MedRabbits Healthcare sign agreement

Star Business Desk
Photo: Union Bank

A corporate agreement was recently signed between Union Bank PLC and MedRabbits Healthcare at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan recently.

Under the agreement, employees and cardholders of Union Bank will enjoy up to 50 percent discount on healthcare services from MedRabbits.

Shahriar Rauf, head of corporate affairs and branding of the bank, and Amol R Deshmukh, managing director of MedRabbits Healthcare, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

