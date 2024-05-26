Singer Bangladesh reveals ‘Transformation Journey with Burak Özçivit’

MHM Fairoz, managing director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, and Turkish superstar actor Burak Özçivit, brand ambassador of Singer Bangladesh’s Transformation journey, attend a programme, styled “Transformation Journey with Burak Özçivit”, in Dhaka recently. Photo: Singer Bangladesh

Singer Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Arcelik, the flagship of Türkiye's Koc Holdings, revealed "Transformation Journey with Burak Özçivit".

As part of the initiative, the company announced a series of transformations, including a manufacturing plant, concept store, and a workspace representing the company's new vision, according to a press release.

Inspired by Arcelik's award-winning concept store in Istanbul, Singer Bangladesh launched a concept store in Gulshan 1, where a diverse range of products under the Singer and Beko brands are showcased.

These transformations brought Koç Holdings and Arcelik's global expertise and standards to Bangladesh and enhanced the consumer experience.

As the company has begun the continuous process of transformation, Burak Özçivit has started teasing the company's transformation journey by taking part in a series of creative communications.

Özçivit is a Turkish actor and model who is tremendously popular among Bangladeshi audiences for his character portrayals in multiple drama series.

MHM Fairoz, managing director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, said: "Keeping customer centricity at the core of our operations, Singer Bangladesh is transforming its operations to bring the most contemporary and global standards to the customers of Bangladesh.

"With the vision to make Singer Bangladesh one of the top brands in the country, we have been bringing our global expertise and standards to the market to contribute to the consumer durables industry and the lives of Bangladeshi people."

Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu, director of South Asia regional marketing and business transformation and growth at Arcelik, and Turkish superstar Özçivit, brand ambassador of Singer Bangladesh's transformation journey, were also present at the press conference.