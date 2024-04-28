Organisation News
Star Business Report
Sun Apr 28, 2024 03:40 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 04:46 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam reappointed as BSEC chief

Star Business Report
Sun Apr 28, 2024 03:40 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 04:46 PM

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam has been reappointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for another four-year term.

The new tenure will be effective from May 17, according to a notice issued by the Financial Institutions Division today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The extension comes ahead of the expiry of his current tenure scheduled for May.

A professor of banking and insurance at the University of Dhaka, Islam served as the chairman of Sadharan Bima Corporation before he joined the BSEC in 2020 as chairman.

The benchmark index, DSEX on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, rose 97.36 points, or 1.76 percent, to close the day at 5,615.84, snapping the previous week's downturn.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাজেট খরচ
|অর্থনীতি

বাজেটের ৩ ভাগের ১ ভাগ যায় সুদ-ভর্তুকিতে

সুদ পরিশোধ ও ভর্তুকি বাবদ খরচ হয়েছে ৮৮ হাজার ২২৬ কোটি টাকা, যা বরাদ্দের ৩৬ শতাংশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

তাপদাহের ভেতরেই শিক্ষা সপ্তাহের শোভাযাত্রায় ৬ শতাধিক শিক্ষার্থী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X