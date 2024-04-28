Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam reappointed as BSEC chief

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam has been reappointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for another four-year term.

The new tenure will be effective from May 17, according to a notice issued by the Financial Institutions Division today.

The extension comes ahead of the expiry of his current tenure scheduled for May.

A professor of banking and insurance at the University of Dhaka, Islam served as the chairman of Sadharan Bima Corporation before he joined the BSEC in 2020 as chairman.

