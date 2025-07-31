Organisation News
Shamim becomes BEF president

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan has been elected president of the Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) for a two-year term (2025–2027), while Tahmid Ahmed has been re-elected vice-president.

The election was held at a recent meeting of the BEF Executive Council in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Ehsan currently serves as the managing director of Fatullah Apparels Limited, a LEED Platinum-certified facility, underscoring his commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices.

Tahmid Ahmed, director of Bengal Glass Works Limited, has been involved in the glass manufacturing industry for nearly 45 years.

