Saifuddin Chowdhury reappointed as CEO of BGIC

Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury has been reappointed as the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bangladesh General Insurance Company PLC (BGIC) for a fifth consecutive term.

Chowdhury began his career at BGIC's head office in 1986.

Two years later, he was transferred to the Chattogram zonal office, where he served as in-charge of finance and accounts, according to a press release.

Following his promotion, he returned to the company's head office in Dhaka in 2009, assuming the role of additional managing director and company secretary.

He was appointed managing director and CEO of BGIC on August 1, 2013 and has since continued to lead the company.