Reaz Uddin appointed MD of Summit Meghnaghat I and II Power Companies

Summit Group has appointed Md Reaz Uddin as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of both Summit Meghnaghat I Power Company Limited and Summit Meghnaghat II Power Company Limited, according to a press release.

Prior to this appointment, Reaz served as the CEO of Summit Meghnaghat II Power Company Limited and concurrently held the position of chief operating officer at both Summit Meghnaghat I Power Company Limited and Summit Bibiyana Power Company Limited.

He has been affiliated with Summit Group since 2011.

He brings with him over 32 years of comprehensive experience in the power generation sector, having led high-level negotiations, implemented large-scale infrastructure projects, and overseen plant operations and maintenance teams.

Throughout his distinguished career, Reaz has played a pivotal role in the development, financing, construction, and operation of power plants with a combined capacity exceeding 2,000 megawatts. He has also contributed to securing foreign project financing surpassing US$ 1.1 billion for Bangladesh.

He commenced his professional journey at Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Limited (KAFCO), a multinational fertiliser enterprise in the country.

He later joined AES, a United States-based power company that developed Bangladesh's first two combined cycle power plants under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

Reaz has also held various leadership roles at Powertek Berhad, CDC Globeleq, AES Corporation, and KAFCO throughout his career.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), and an MBA from Victoria University, Australia.