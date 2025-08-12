Prime Bank Investment signs MoU with MAY International

Syed Aminul Kabir, managing director and CEO of MAY International Trade Services Limited, and Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the PBIL’s headquarters in the capital’s Banani recently. Photo: Prime Bank Investment

Prime Bank Investment PLC (PBIL), an investment bank in Bangladesh and a subsidiary of Prime Bank PLC, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MAY International Trade Services Limited, a financial advisory and consulting firm operating in Bangladesh and across the Asia-Pacific region.

Under this collaboration, MAY International will leverage its extensive client network and market insights to identify potential transactions, while PBIL will deploy its robust merchant banking capabilities, including issue management, investment advisory, and bespoke corporate advisory, to provide referred clients with end-to-end financial solutions.

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment PLC, and Syed Aminul Kabir, managing director and CEO of MAY International Trade Services Limited, signed the agreement at PBIL's headquarters in the capital's Banani recently, according to a press release.

Commenting on the partnership, Tayub expressed enthusiasm, stating: "This collaboration aligns with our vision to deliver cutting-edge investment banking solutions to a broader segment of the market."

"Prime Bank Investment's expertise, combined with MAYINT's extensive client reach, will extend investment banking services to a wider range of corporates and foster inclusive economic growth," he added.

Kabir remarked, "Our alliance bridges the gap between business needs and institutional solutions. By combining MAYINT's global reach with Prime Bank Investment's deal execution strength, we aim to empower businesses with capital raising, strategic advisory, and long-term value creation across sectors."