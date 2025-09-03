PBIl recognised by GFM Review awards

Prime Bank Investment PLC (PBIL) has been recognised in two categories as the "Best Investment Bank, Bangladesh 2025" and "Best Portfolio Management Firm, Bangladesh 2025"by the Global Finance Market (GFM) Review, a leading online financial news portal.

The accolade of "Best Investment Bank, Bangladesh 2025" highlights PBIL's continued leadership in delivering high-impact financial advisory services, equity and debt capital raising, and discretionary portfolio management solutions.

According to a press release, the recognition affirms the firm's leading position in Bangladesh's competitive investment banking sector.

Meanwhile, the award for "Best Portfolio Management Firm, Bangladesh 2025" underscores PBIL's success, particularly through its flagship capital market investment brand, "PrimeInvest", a bank-managed scheme designed to maximise returns for investors while mitigating risks.

It offers bespoke, client-centric portfolio strategies tailored to the evolving needs of both institutional and retail investors.

Commenting on the accolades, Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of PBIL, said, "At PBIL, we believe success stems from combining personalised, forward-thinking solutions with a deep understanding of emerging financial technologies and trends."

"These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to delivering the highest-quality service to our clients. We remain focused on shaping a more resilient and accessible investment landscape for Bangladesh," he added.

The wins come at a time when PBIL is expanding its product offerings and digital capabilities in line with global investment trends.

Its robust track record in portfolio management and capital markets advisory continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted financial partner in Bangladesh and beyond, the press release added.