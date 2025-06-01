PBIL launches ‘Capital Connect’ to link emerging sectors with investment opportunities

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment Limited, poses for group photographs after inaugurating the initiative titled “Capital Connect: PBIL–Industry Engagement” at the merchant bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank Investment Limited

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Bank PLC, has recently unveiled an initiative, titled "Capital Connect: PBIL–Industry Engagement", with an impactful inaugural session focused on the health and pharmaceuticals sector.

Capital Connect is envisioned as a recurring, sector-specific platform aimed at accelerating industry growth through strategic market mapping, investment readiness facilitation, enhanced access to capital, liquidity and wealth management advisory, and evidence-based policy advocacy.

This initiative reflects PBIL's long-term vision to foster market preparedness, drive sustainable value creation, and deepen its commitment to broadening #AccessToCapital.

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of PBIL, inaugurated the initiative at the merchant bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

In his address, Tayub remarked, "Capital Connect is our signature platform to engage industry leaders, surface actionable insights, and unlock capital access to accelerate investment readiness."

"Our goal is to catalyse the next wave of growth across Bangladesh's emerging sectors," he added.

Senior leadership from over a dozen predominantly non-listed, high-potential pharmaceutical companies participated in the inaugural session.

Discussions covered a comprehensive array of capital-raising instruments—ranging from initial public offerings (IPOs), green bonds, and Sukuk, to private equity (PE) and foreign direct investment (FDI).

Other key themes included corporate governance, financial reporting standards, thematic investment opportunities, and regulatory harmonisation to facilitate smoother market entry and reduce dependency on traditional bank financing.

This successful debut marks the beginning of a series of Capital Connect engagements across multiple industries, underscoring PBIL's commitment to bridging market inefficiencies, enabling scalable fundraising, and fostering ecosystem-wide collaboration with regulators, development finance institutions (DFIs), sovereign wealth funds, and global investment banks.