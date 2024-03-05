Norway to consider sending ships to Bangladesh for recycling

Erik Solheim, former minister for climate and environment in Norway, visits the Kabir Steel Ship Recycling Facilities at the Sonaichhari area of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Sunday. Photo: KSRM Group

Erik Solheim, former minister for climate and environment in Norway, said he will advocate for ship owners in the Scandinavian country to consider Bangladesh as a viable option for ship recycling.

He made the comments while visiting the Kabir Steel Ship Recycling Facility at the Sonaichhari area of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Sunday, read a press release.

"The development of Bangladesh's ship recycling industry over the past 14 years is absolutely amazing," said Solheim.

"Upon my return, I intend to advocate for our ship owners to consider Bangladesh as a viable option."

Solheim observed that he had found the ship recycling industry in Bangladesh to be a hazardous and disorganised mess a decade ago during his last visit in 2010.

"This visit, however, reveals a remarkable transformation. This industry has become a world leader in ship recycling with its focus on safety and aesthetics," he added.

Solheim was accompanied by Espen Rikter-Svendsen, the Norwegian ambassador to Bangladesh.

He echoed Solheim's sentiments, highlighting the positive changes observed in Sitakunda and pledging to send Norwegian ships to Bangladesh for responsible recycling in the future.

Among others, Mehrul Karim, chief executive officer of KSRM Group, Mohammad Karim Uddin, managing director of Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities, and Mizanul Islam, media adviser of KSRM Group, were also present.