Naseemul Hye elected president of ICSB

M Naseemul Hye has been elected as president of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) for the remainder of the 2022-2025 council term.

Prior to this appointment, Hye served as senior vice-president of the institute during the 2013-2016 term, according to a press release.

Earlier, he held the position of vice-president from 2010 to 2013 and served as treasurer for three consecutive terms from 2007 to 2010.

He is currently the deputy managing director and chief compliance officer of Meghna Cement Mills PLC. He also serves on the governing body of ActionAid International Bangladesh and is presently the treasurer of the organisation.

Hye previously held the role of senior executive director and company secretary at Bashundhara Group.

He holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Dhaka.

At the same meeting, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan was elected as senior vice-president for the remaining period of the term. Bhuiyan is deputy general manager and acting chief regulatory officer at Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC.

He holds honours' and master's degrees in finance and banking from the University of Dhaka.

Currently, AKM Mushfiqur Rahman serves as vice-president and Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun as treasurer of the institute.