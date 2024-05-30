Monirul appointed CEO of Shanta Asset Management

Kazi Monirul Islam has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Shanta Asset Management, effective immediately.

Islam was serving as the head of investment and strategic planning at IDLC Securities prior to taking the helm of the organisation, according to a press release.

He joined Shanta Asset Management following an illustrious career spanning over 15 years in the finance and investment industry.

His professional journey began in 2009 as an analyst at Asian Tiger Capital Partners.

He moved to IDLC Securities in 2014 as the head of research before ascending to the role of head of investment and strategic planning.

Monirul expressed enthusiasm at joining Shanta Asset Management, stating: "I am honoured to lead such a dynamic and forward-thinking organisation."

"I look forward to working with the promising team at Shanta Asset Management to drive our strategic goals, advance our financial literacy initiatives, and contribute to the development of the capital markets in Bangladesh," he added.

Throughout his tenure at IDLC, Monirul played pivotal roles, with responsibilities spanning proprietary investment, equity research, margin loan risk management, digital transformation, and strategic planning.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, he is also an adjunct faculty member at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka.

Commenting on the appointment, Arif Khan, vice-chairman of Shanta Asset Management said: "We are excited to welcome Kazi Monirul Islam to Shanta Asset Management. His extensive experience, profound understanding of the capital market, and dedication to fostering financial education make him an exemplary leader for our organisation."

Monirul is a dedicated educator committed to nurturing future leaders in the capital market, serving as an instructor at the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market, the Bangladesh Academy for Securities Markets and the Dhaka Stock Exchange Training Academy.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Dhaka. He earned his CFA charter in 2014 from the CFA Institute in Charlottesville, Virginia and his Chartered Market Technician (CMT) accreditation in 2023 from the CMT Association in New York.