Moinuddin Ahmed elected chairman of DBH Finance

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed has recently been elected chairman of DBH Finance PLC, a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) in Bangladesh.

The election took place during the company's 158th board meeting, according to a press release issued by the NBFI.

Ahmed has served as a member of the DBH Finance board since September 2019, representing Green Delta Insurance PLC, and was appointed vice-chairman in May 2024.

He is currently the additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance.

Under his leadership, DBH Finance is expected to take a leading role in expanding access to green and affordable housing loans, the release noted.

A seasoned professional, Ahmed brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the banking and financial sectors.

He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Dhaka.