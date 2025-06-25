Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Wed Jun 25, 2025 09:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 09:03 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News
Organisation News

Moinuddin Ahmed elected chairman of DBH Finance

Wed Jun 25, 2025 09:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 09:03 PM
Star Business Desk
Wed Jun 25, 2025 09:02 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 09:03 PM

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed has recently been elected chairman of DBH Finance PLC, a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) in Bangladesh.

The election took place during the company's 158th board meeting, according to a press release issued by the NBFI.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ahmed has served as a member of the DBH Finance board since September 2019, representing Green Delta Insurance PLC, and was appointed vice-chairman in May 2024.

He is currently the additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance.

Under his leadership, DBH Finance is expected to take a leading role in expanding access to green and affordable housing loans, the release noted.

A seasoned professional, Ahmed brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the banking and financial sectors.

He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যেভাবে রাজনীতির মঞ্চে জোহরান মামদানি

গত বছরের অক্টোবরে নিউইয়র্ক সিটির মেয়র পদে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতার ঘোষণা দেন জোহরান মামদানি। তার এই ঘোষণায় অনেকে অবাক হয়েছিলেন। কারণ তখনো তিনি নিউইয়র্ক সিটির বেশিরভাগ বাসিন্দার কাছে অচেনা রাজনীতিবিদ।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচন বিলম্বিত করার কৌশল খুঁজছে কিছু দল: আসাদুজ্জামান রিপন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে