Organisation News
Star Business DEsk
Sat Apr 6, 2024 10:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 10:04 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Mohsin Habib appointed as director of Berger Paints

Star Business DEsk
Sat Apr 6, 2024 10:05 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 10:04 PM

Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury has recently been appointed as a director of Berger Paints Bangladesh.

Chowdhury will also play a role as a chief operating officer (COO) of the company concurrently. He has been holding the post of COO since April 2023, the company said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His career spans over 29 years within the organisation, said a press release.

Throughout his tenure, he has held key positions, including chief sales and marketing officer, senior general manager for sales and marketing, and general manager for sales and marketing, all of which have significantly contributed to the company's growth and prominence in the market.

His expertise in marketing strategy, product development, market research and consumer insight has been instrumental in shaping the company's sustained excellence, the press release added.

He did an MBA in marketing from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

উত্তরবঙ্গের ঈদযাত্রায় নেই চিরাচরিত ভোগান্তি, ১ সেতু ও ৩ ওভারপাস খুলল

উত্তরের পথে যানবাহন চলাচলে স্বস্তিদায়ক করতে সাসেক-২ প্রকল্পের আওতায় বঙ্গবন্ধু সেতুর পশ্চিমে সিরাজগঞ্জের একটি সেতু ও তিনটি ওভারপাস যান চলাচলের জন্য শনিবার খুলে দেওয়া হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের ঈদ-অর্থনীতি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification