Mohsin Habib appointed as director of Berger Paints

Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury has recently been appointed as a director of Berger Paints Bangladesh.

Chowdhury will also play a role as a chief operating officer (COO) of the company concurrently. He has been holding the post of COO since April 2023, the company said in a press release.

His career spans over 29 years within the organisation, said a press release.

Throughout his tenure, he has held key positions, including chief sales and marketing officer, senior general manager for sales and marketing, and general manager for sales and marketing, all of which have significantly contributed to the company's growth and prominence in the market.

His expertise in marketing strategy, product development, market research and consumer insight has been instrumental in shaping the company's sustained excellence, the press release added.

He did an MBA in marketing from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.