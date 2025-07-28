MetLife settles Tk 1,396 crore claims in H1 of 2025

MetLife Bangladesh, the leading life insurance in Bangladesh insurance industry, settled claims amounting to Tk 1,396 crore during the January-June period of 2025.

This figure comprises payouts made to customers in the form of insurance benefits and claims for loss of life and medical expenses, according to a press release.

Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of the life insurer, stated, "The most important part of a customer's insurance journey is receiving their claims. That's why we focus on making the process faster, simpler, and more transparent."

"When customers are aware of how their insurer is settling claims, it helps them stay confident and builds stronger trust in both MetLife and the broader insurance sector," he added.

Of the total claims disbursed, Tk 146 crore was allocated for health and medical expenses, Tk 55 crore for death claims, and Tk 1,195 crore for maturity, partial maturity, and other policy benefits.

MetLife continues to uphold a strong track record in prompt claims settlement.

In 2024, the company disbursed the highest volume of claims among all life insurers in Bangladesh, totalling Tk 2,895 crore.

MetLife Bangladesh offers a streamlined claims experience, allowing customers to submit requests online and receive disbursements within three to five working days.

This proactive and efficient approach has contributed to high levels of customer satisfaction and has reinforced trust in the insurance industry.

In Bangladesh, MetLife serves approximately one million individual customers and more than 900 corporate clients.