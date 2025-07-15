Mastercard, Mutual Trust Bank and Pathao unveil youth-focused prepaid cards

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, chief executive officer and managing director of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, Fahim Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Pathao, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, pose for photographs at the launch of a range of youth-oriented real-time companion prepaid cards for customers in Dhaka today. Photo: Mastercard

Global digital payment solutions provider Mastercard, in partnership with Mutual Trust Bank PLC and Pathao Pay, a digital payment platform in Bangladesh, has launched a range of youth-oriented real-time companion prepaid cards, offering a personalised and enhanced payment experience.

Available in three vibrant designs -- Starlit Horizon, Purple Haze and Sunshine Beach -- the cards enable Mastercard holders to withdraw cash from ATMs nationwide.

Offered in both physical and virtual formats, the cards grant users greater control and flexibility in managing their finances.

Fahim Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Pathao, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, chief executive officer and managing director of the bank, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, inaugurated the cards in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed stated, "With Pathao Pay's wallet-linked cards -- a first-of-its-kind innovation in Bangladesh -- users can transact as they wish, access funds whenever needed, and manage their finances with complete autonomy."

"These innovative cards are tailored to meet the dynamic needs of today's youth," he added.

Rahman remarked, "Through the introduction of this product, we aim to empower our customers with the benefits they seek and ensure an enjoyable, seamless payment experience."

Kamal commented, "These new prepaid cards will not only offer a secure and enhanced payment experience but also assist users in managing their finances efficiently."

The cards provide seamless integration with Pathao Pay without the necessity of a conventional bank account, along with exclusive Mastercard offers, versatile online and offline usability, effortless NFC-enabled one-tap payments, convenient ATM withdrawals, and real-time transaction updates.

In keeping with Pathao's commitment to financial inclusivity and user-centric innovation, the new prepaid cards promise Mastercard holders a secure, intuitive and globally accepted payment solution.