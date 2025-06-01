Mastercard launches discount campaign with Star Cineplex

Mastercard, a leading global digital payment solutions, has joined forces with Star Cineplex to unveil the "Mastercard–Star Cineplex Exclusive Discount Campaign 2025", launched in anticipation of Eid-ul-Azha.

Running from June 1 to June 15, the campaign offers Mastercard credit cardholders an instant 10 percent discount on online movie ticket purchases made via the official Star Cineplex website, www.cineplexbd.com.

The promotion applies to transactions with a minimum spend of Tk 1,000, subject to a maximum discount of Tk 100.

The offer is exclusively applicable to online payments made using saved Mastercard credit cards.

This initiative reflects Mastercard's ongoing commitment to enhancing secure, seamless, and rewarding digital payment experiences for its customers.