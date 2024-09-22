Mastercard announces winners of its 'Spend and Win campaign'

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, attends the award-giving ceremony of the “Spend and Win Campaign” launched by Mastercard at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital’s Banani recently. Photo: Masthead PR

Mastercard recently announced the winners of its 'Spend and Win Campaign' during an award ceremony at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital's Banani.

The campaign, titled 'Stunning Sydney 2024', was live from May 21 to June 30, and offered exciting rewards on spends on Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid card during the festive month of Eid-ul-Azha, incentivising digital payments.

Mahjubin Shahnaz, a Mastercard cardholder from Dhaka Bank PLC, received a four-day couple trip from Dhaka to Sydney as the first prize, according to a press release.

A total of 50 winners received prizes, such as travel, electronics, and lifestyle vouchers from the leading merchants in Bangladesh.

During the campaign period, Mastercard cardholders with four domestic or international transactions worth Tk 1,000 ($25) received additional points and winners were selected based on the number of points they earned.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, said, "Mastercard congratulates winners of the 'Spend and Win campaign', aimed at promoting a digital-first behaviour among consumers."

"Going forward, Mastercard will continue to introduce similar campaigns, which contribute to the growth of the country's cashless economy."

The partner banks and financial institutions associated with the campaign included AB Bank PLC, Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, BRAC Bank PLC, Bank Asia PLC, Eastern Bank PLC, Dhaka Bank PLC, Dutch Bangla Bank PLC, Islami Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC, National Bank Limited, Prime Bank PLC, Premier Bank PLC, Pubali Bank PLC, The City Bank PLC, United Commercial Bank PLC, Southeast Bank PLC, Standard Chartered Bank, and LankaBangla Finance PLC.