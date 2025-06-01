Mamun Rashid appointed chairman of BD Venture

Mamun Rashid has been appointed chairman of BD Venture Limited, a technology-oriented venture capital firm in Bangladesh.

Rashid is a seasoned finance professional, policy advocate, and corporate leader with nearly four decades of experience spanning banking, consultancy, and institution building, according to a press release.

He is widely acknowledged for his instrumental role in shaping financial sector reforms in Bangladesh and for advising both government and private sector entities on economic and strategic matters.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Rashid has held senior leadership positions at several global financial institutions, including ANZ, Standard Chartered, and Citibank, NA—where he played a critical role in expanding banking services and advancing financial inclusion.

Currently, he serves as the president of ShopUp, Bangladesh's largest B2B commerce platform.

In addition, he is chairman of Financial Excellence Limited, National Tea Company, and Marie Stopes Clinic Society Bangladesh.

Rashid was also the founding managing partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Bangladesh, a leading professional service firm in the area of technology consulting, tax consulting.

His appointment is regarded as a strategic move by BD Venture as the firm seeks to establish itself as a prominent player in Bangladesh's evolving venture capital ecosystem, the press release noted.

BD Venture is supported by eight prominent institutions, including Mutual Trust Bank PLC, National Bank Limited, EBL Securities, LankaBangla Finance, Green Delta Insurance, MIDAS Financing, Asia Pacific General Insurance, and dataedge Limited.