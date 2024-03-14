Labaid reaches milestone of 12,000 heart surgeries

AM Shamim, managing director of Labaid Cardiac Hospital, Prof Syed Modasser Ali, former health and family welfare adviser to the prime minister, and Lutfar Rahman, chief surgeon of the hospital, cut a cake to celebrate a milestone of 12,000 successful heart surgery at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: Labaid Cardiac Hospital

Labaid Cardiac Hospital recently touched the milestone of 12,000 successful heart surgeries.

The hospital organised an event, styled "We Have Touched the Sky", at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital to celebrate the success, said a press release.

Lutfar Rahman, chief surgeon of the hospital, said: "The path to 12,000 successful surgeries was not easy. Cardiac surgery is a very delicate procedure. In this long journey, we got continuous support from a skilled team and managing director."

AM Shamim, managing director of the hospital, said Labaid Cardiac Hospital had marked a rare achievement in treating heart disease.

"Bangladesh is now proud of its heart disease treatment. And this has been possible with the combined efforts of all. At this stage, I want to thank all those involved in the treatment of heart disease," he said.

Prof Syed Modasser Ali, former health and family welfare adviser to the prime minister, said that medicine and healthcare should be brought to the doorsteps of people through a specific system. And Labaid Cardiac Hospital is doing just that.

Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, former president of BMA and leader of Awami League, thanked Labaid Hospital and urged everyone to work together.

Among others, Prof Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician to the prime minister, Jahangir Kabir, chief cardiac surgeon of United Hospital, and Mozammel Babu, president of the Editors Guild, were also present.