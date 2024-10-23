‘Konka Shera Poribar’ returns for season 3

Nurul Afsar, deputy managing director of Electro Mart Ltd, unveils a logo of the family reality game show “Konka Shera Poribar” at a press meet at the Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre in the capital on Tuesday. Photo: Electro Mart

The family reality game show "Konka Shera Poribar" is set to make a comeback with its third season.

Nurul Afsar, deputy managing director of Electro Mart Ltd, the authorised distributor, manufacturer and marketer of Konka products in Bangladesh, unveiled the logo for Season 3 at a press conference on Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, according to a press release.

This season promises to be even more exciting with new segments added to the existing lineup of activities, which include puzzles, brain teasers, fun games, celebrity appearances and cooking competitions.

Commenting on the new season, Afsar said, "We are committed to supporting families across the country, especially those who use Konka products. 'Konka Shera Poribar' season 3 is part of this ongoing effort, which we plan to continue in the future."

Registrations for Konka Shera Poribar Season 3 opened on Tuesday and will continue until November 30, 2024.

During this period, any two members of the same family, aged between 18 and 60 years, can form a team and register for the show by visiting https://www.ntvbd.com/registration.

Registrations can also be made at Electro Mart showrooms across the country.

Following the success of the first two seasons, Konka, a leading consumer electronics and home appliance brand in Bangladesh, is bringing back the show for a third season.

The show will be broadcast on the private television channel NTV.

Sajjad Un Newaz Rafi and Nurul Azim Sunny, directors of the company, Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, general manager of sales and marketing, Md Julhak Hossain, national sales manager of retail operations, Ajoy Kumar Kundu, chief executive office of Mediacom Limited, and Md Noor Uddin Ahmed, director of NTV, among other, were also present.