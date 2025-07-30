Keeron completes two years, eyes job placement services

Keeron, an online skills development platform in Bangladesh, has completed two years of operations since its launch in 2022, having trained more than 60,000 young learners across the country.

The platform started its journey with the aim of equipping the country's youth with skills relevant to the changing job market and has since focused on practical, employer-oriented training rather than traditional lecture-based instruction, according to a press release.

Courses such as Microsoft Excel and Brand Strategy & Planning have been designed to help learners gain confidence in real-world applications.

For example, learners are trained not only on Excel formulas but also on data handling to add immediate value in office settings. Similarly, learners of Brand Strategy & Planning work on actual brand case studies rather than just theories.

To expand beyond screen-based learning, Keeron partnered with universities and youth networks in various districts to host workshops, seminars, mentorship sessions, and networking events, targeting particularly youth outside Dhaka.

In its second year, Keeron reported a rise in its learner base from 30,000 to over 60,000, with course ratings averaging 4.5 out of 5 and an 81 percent satisfaction rate.

Some of the most popular courses on the platform include Everyday English, Microsoft Excel, Brand Strategy & Planning, Emerging Leadership, and Digital Marketing Masterclass; all the courses have designed based on employer needs.

As it enters its third year, Keeron plans to launch job placement services to connect trained learners with potential employers.

"The certificate has no value if it does not get you a job offer," said Md Tajdin Hassan, chief operating officer of the platform, emphasising that upskilling should lead to employment opportunities.

Keeron thanked its learners, industry experts, partner universities, and organisations for supporting its journey.

"This is just the beginning," he said, expressing optimism about the future of Bangladesh's workforce.

"We didn't just want to teach skills; rather, we wanted to build confidence and capability that employers recognise immediately. In the next phase, we are not stopping at learning. Our goal is to connect skills with jobs, and dreams with opportunities," he added.