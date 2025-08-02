Islami Commercial Insurance declares 10% dividend

Touseef Mashrurul Karim, vice-chairman of Islami Commercial Insurance PLC, presides over the insurer’s 25th annual general meeting at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) Bhaban in the capital’s Kakrail recently. The shareholders declared a 10 percent cash dividend for 2024 at the meeting. Photo: Islami Commercial Insurance

Islami Commercial Insurance PLC has declared a 10 percent cash dividend for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2024.

The declaration was made during the insurer's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) Bhaban in the capital's Kakrail recently, according to a press release.

Touseef Mashrurul Karim, vice-chairman of the company, presided over the meeting as chief guest.

Nusrat Jahan Tania, Md Ashik Hossain, and Mohammed Ayub Hossain, directors of the insurance company, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, shareholders approved the audited financial statements and the directors' report for 2024.

They expressed hope that the management would continue their dedicated efforts to deliver even stronger results in the future.

Qazi Mukarram Dastagir, chief executive officer of the insurer; Md Akhtaruzzaman, company secretary; and AKM Motaque Ahmed Khan, chief financial officer; along with shareholders Md Reazul Karim, Niaz Ahmed, Azmat Niaz, and Hasib Ahmed, were also present.