Iqbal U Ahmed made new chairman of Bangladesh Finance

Iqbal U Ahmed, an independent director of Bangladesh Finance, has been appointed chairman of the non-bank financial institution.

He succeeded Manwar Hossain, the outgoing chairman, on May 29 of 2025, following a board meeting held at the institution's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

The handover ceremony was attended by Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO, alongside board members and senior management.

This leadership transition marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bangladesh Finance as it remains committed to delivering inclusive and innovative financial solutions, while upholding robust regulatory compliance and transparency in pursuit of strong corporate governance.

Ahmed, a well-known figure in the banking and financial services sector, brings with him decades of experience in leadership, risk management, and institutional development. His contributions have played a significant role in shaping key banking practices and regulatory frameworks within Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Finance expressed its sincere gratitude to Manwar Hossain for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication. Under his stewardship, the institution achieved notable progress and reinforced its operational foundations, the press release added.

With Iqbal U Ahmed now at the helm, Bangladesh Finance looks ahead with confidence—poised to pursue sustainable growth, empower customers, and continue its mission of creating long-term value.