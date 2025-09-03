Idra signs group insurance agreement with Pragati Life Insurance

M Aslam Alam, chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, and Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance PLC, pose for photographs after signing a group life and health insurance agreement for the former’s employees in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pragati Life Insurance

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra) has signed a group life and health insurance agreement with Pragati Life Insurance PLC.

M Aslam Alam, chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, and Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, signed the agreement in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Pragati Life will provide group life and health insurance coverage to IDRA employees.

Md Fazlul Haque, member (administration) of Idra; Tanzina Ismail, member (law); Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, member (non-life); Md Apel Mahmud, member (life); and Md Rafiqual Alam Bhuiyan, additional managing director (group insurance division) of Pragati Life, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.