Haier launches new products at partners’ meet programme

Haier, one of the top global appliance brands, recently launched a new product line-up in the Bangladeshi market at a partners' meet programme, styled "Forward Together", at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

The Solar Hybrid AC and the S900 series QLED TV were included in the new product line-up.

"Combi Series" Washer Dryer Combo and 316 series top load washing machine, HRB-700KGU1 refrigerator, and the HCF-230GE and HCF-175GE freezer models alongside "Shock Proof" water heaters were also unveiled.

Wang Xiangjing, deputy managing director of Haier Bangladesh, inaugurated the programme as chief guest, read a press release.

"As a representative of the real economy, Haier has been constantly focusing on the industry and developing businesses in smart home and living, and industrial internet sectors and building high-end scenario and ecosystem brands," said Xiangjing.

"With continuous innovation and new technology, Haier Bangladesh Limited will facilitate Bangladeshi customers to experience the best when it comes to using home appliances," he added.