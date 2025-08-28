Global Insurance declares 10% cash dividend

Sayeed Ahmed, chairman of Global Insurance PLC, attends the insurer’s 25th annual general meeting recently. At the meeting, a 10 percent cash dividend for 2024 was announced. Photo: Global Insurance

Global Insurance PLC has announced a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2024.

The announcement was made at the insurer's 25th annual general meeting (AGM) held recently, according to a press release.

Sayeed Ahmed, chairman of Global Insurance PLC, presided over the meeting.

SM Sarowar Alam, vice-chairman of the insurer; Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral (retd) Zahir Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the audit committee and independent director; Md Ebadot Ali, chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee and independent director; Syed Badrul Alam, chairman of the risk management committee and director; Md Jamirul Islam, chief executive officer; ABM Nurul Haq, senior consultant; Md Omar Faruk, company secretary; and Md Ashraful Alam, chief financial officer (current charge), attended the AGM.

A large number of shareholders of the insurer also participated in the meeting both in person and via digital platforms.

They expressed their satisfaction with the overall performance of the insurer during 2024.