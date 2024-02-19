State minister of commerce tells Switzerland-Bangladesh chamber leaders

Abdur Rashid, president of the Switzerland-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, greets Ahasanul Islam Titu, state minister for commerce, with a bouquet at the latter’s commerce ministry office in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Switzerland-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A delegation of the Switzerland-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI), led by its President Abdur Rashid, met Ahasanul Islam Titu, state minister for commerce, in a courtesy call at the commerce ministry in Dhaka on Sunday.

The state minister suggested the SBCCI explore more export opportunities to Switzerland, saying the ministry can play a pivotal role by providing all kinds of support, the chamber said in a press release.

Since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has labeled handicrafts as the "products of the year 2024", Titu emphasised how Bangladeshi businessmen could explore local and Swiss markets for artistic Bangladeshi handicrafts.

Bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Switzerland crossed the $1 billion mark, but Bangladesh has a huge trade deficit with Switzerland.

SBCCI President Rashid, who is also the country manager of SGS Bangladesh, said a cooperative partnership between the ministry of commerce and SBCCI was essential to overcoming obstacles and leveraging opportunities while conducting business with Switzerland.

Saad Omar Fahim, director of Clarichem and secretary general of SBCCI, provided insight into how Swiss businesses were driving innovation across various sectors in Bangladesh.

Among others, Saiful Islam, chairman and MD of Daffodil Trading House, Debabrata Roy Chowdhury, director of legal, regulatory, and corporate affairs, and company secretary at Nestle Bangladesh, Abul Hasnat, chief executive officer of Swiss Elegance, Sontosh Chandra Nath, chief executive officer of Alpha Vision, Md Rafiqul Islam, personal secretary of the state minister, and Mohammad Mohi Uddin Bhuiyan, coordinator of SBCCI, were also present.