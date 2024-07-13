Eastland Insurance Company arranges half-yearly business conference

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of Eastland Insurance Company, inaugurates the insurer’s “Half-Yearly Business Conference-2024” at DCCI auditorium in Motijheel, Dhaka today. Photo: Eastland Insurance Company

Eastland Insurance Company arranged its "Half-Yearly Business Conference-2024" at the DCCI auditorium in the capital's Motijheel today.

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the insurer, inaugurated the conference, according to a press release.

Rahman expressed gratitude to the Almighty, whose blessings helped the company achieve 84 percent of the business targets for June 2024 despite the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and the consequences of abnormal hikes in the prices of essentials.

He thanked the management team, including executives and employees, for doing their best for promote the business during the tough time.

The chairman further expressed his expectation that the executives and employees would continue to bring in business in the coming days.

He went on to state that Eastland Insurance Company has completed 37 years of successful operations and attained sound financial strength and goodwill.

Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Rizwan Rahman and Md Abdul Karim, members of the board of directors of the insurer, attended the conference.

Mohammed Salim, chief executive officer of the insurer, presented an analytical report on the half-yearly business performance.

Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, additional managing director and regional head for Khulna, Md Shafiul Alam, additional managing director and head of Motijheel branch, and M Golam Hafez, additional managing director, along with other senior executives were also present.