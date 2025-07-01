DSE gets new chief operating officer

Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Tue Jul 1, 2025 08:00 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 02:38 PM

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has appointed Mohammad Asadur Rahman to the post of chief operating officer (COO), effective from June 30 this year.

Rahman will also serve concurrently as the acting managing director of the country's premier bourse, according to a press release.

Prior to his promotion, he held the roles of general manager and company secretary at the DSE.

He initially joined the exchange as an assistant general manager on April 15, 2010 and was subsequently promoted to deputy general manager on April 22, 2013.

Throughout his tenure, Rahman has worked across various departments, including the board and corporate affairs division, TREC affairs division, legal affairs division, human resources and publications division, and served as head of the international affairs division.

He has also held leadership roles in the product and market development division, market development division, SME and OTC division, research and information division, and the MOPS division.

Rahman was a member of the DSE Demutualisation Implementation Committee and contributed to the DSE Nasdaq and FlexTrade system upgrade project.

He is also a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

