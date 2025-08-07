Delta Life Insurance holds annual business conference in Cox’s Bazar

Hafiz Ahmed Majumder, chairman of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited, attends the life insurer’s “Annual Business Conference 2024” at the Hotel Long Beach in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Delta Life Insurance Company

Delta Life Insurance Company Limited has organised its "Annual Business Conference 2024" at the Hotel Long Beach in Cox's Bazar.

The event brought together over 1,500 qualified development workers and officers of the life insurer.

Hafiz Ahmed Majumder, chairman of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited, attended the conference as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In the presence of development workers and officers, an open discussion was held, focusing on setting business goals for 2025 and leveraging technology to accelerate digitalisation and ensure quicker claim settlements for customers.

The company also honoured the year's top performers for their outstanding achievements and contributions to both the organisation and the nation.

Adiba Rahman, chairperson of the executive committee and an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII), UK, attended the programme as the special guest.

Zeyad Rahman and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, directors of the company; Uttam Kumar Sadhu, chief executive officer; and Haque, deputy managing director; along with other senior officials, present also were.