Delta Life Insurance declares 30% cash dividend

Delta Life Insurance Company Limited has declared a 30 percent cash dividend for the financial year 2024 today.

The announcement was made during the life insurer's 39th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually, according to a press release.

Hafiz Ahmed Mazumder, chairman of the life insurer, presided over the AGM as the chief guest.

In his address, Mazumder stated, "We are extremely proud that Delta Life has been operating with integrity and earning the trust of the people, consistently delivering a 30 percent dividend over the past few years."

He further added, "In an insurance company, claim settlement is of paramount importance, where the management expects 100 percent efficiency. In this respect, Delta Life Insurance has earned recognition in society, which has contributed to its strong standing today."

"We extend our gratitude to every member of our management team who, through their respective roles, worked with honesty and dedication to make this achievement possible. Attaining 10 percent growth this year, despite the challenging economic climate in Bangladesh, is truly commendable."

Fida M Kamal, independent director of the insurer, and Azimuddin Biswas, additional secretary of the Ministry of Finance, joined the meeting, along with other directors, external auditors, representatives from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the Dhaka Stock Exchange, and the Chittagong Stock Exchange, as well as the independent scrutiniser, shareholders, and relevant company officials.