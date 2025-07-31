DBH Finance posts 12% profit growth in Q2

DBH Finance PLC, one of the country's leading non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) with a strong focus on housing finance, reported a net profit after tax of Tk 26.41 crore for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a 12 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 1.30, up from Tk 1.16 in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Interest income rose by 11.4 percent, while investment income increased by 27 percent for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2025, according to a press release.

Commenting on the quarterly and half-yearly performance, Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of the NBFI, said, "Our results reflect our operational strength and customer-first approach."

"Amidst a volatile macroeconomic environment, our consistent emphasis on efficiency, service excellence, and asset quality continues to drive DBH's success and distinguish us from most other financial institutions in the country," he added.

During the first six months of 2025, net interest income reached Tk 399.6 crore, marking a 14 percent increase from Tk 350.3 crore in the same period last year. Operational income stood at Tk 130.6 crore, up from Tk 124.8 crore in the first half of 2024.

Profit after tax rose to Tk 42.02 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 3 percent. EPS for the first half stood at Tk 2.07, compared to Tk 2.01 in the same period of the previous year.

Net operating cash flow (NOCF) per share was Tk 18.08 for H1 2025, a significant improvement from a negative Tk 3.59 in the corresponding period last year, owing to a sustained inflow of deposits.

During the first half of the year, the company's home loan disbursements increased by 11 percent, while its core deposit portfolio grew by 18 percent. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained below 1 percent of the total loan portfolio, one of the lowest in the industry.

DBH retained its prestigious AAA (Triple A) credit rating for the twentieth consecutive year, an unprecedented achievement in Bangladesh's financial sector.

The institution currently serves customers through 16 branches across all divisional headquarters, facilitating home ownership through both conventional financing schemes and its Islamic Finance Window.

It also mobilises term and mudaraba deposits from both retail and corporate clients, maintaining a deposit portfolio of approximately Tk 5,000 crore as of June 30, 2025.