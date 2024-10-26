City Bank agent banking points now can collect MetLife premium

Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of MetLife Bangladesh, and Nurullah Chaudhury, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of City Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement in the capital recently. Photo: MetLife Bangladesh

MetLife Bangladesh recently signed an agent banking premium collection agreement with City Bank PLC.

Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of the life insurer, and Nurullah Chaudhury, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of the bank, penned the deal in the capital, MetLife said in a press release.

Through this partnership, MetLife policyholders can now conveniently pay their premiums at City Bank's 495 nationwide agent banking points, increasing access and convenience for customers.

This new initiative strengthens MetLife's existing premium payment channels, which already include online payments, bank counters, mobile financial services and MetLife customer service centres.

Kamrul Anam, deputy managing director and chief operations officer of the life insurer, Sharif Mehedi Hassan, director, and Nahid Mousumi, assistant director, were present.

With this partnership, MetLife aims to make premium payments easier and more accessible for its growing customer base, particularly those in rural and remote areas.

Tahsin Haq, head of corporate and institutional liability of the bank, and Mohibur Rahman, head of the agent banking division, along with other senior officials from both the organisations, were also present.