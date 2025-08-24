Cashless Bangladesh Summit set for Aug 27

Mastercard, in collaboration with the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), will jointly host the "Cashless Bangladesh Summit 2025" in Dhaka on August 27, according to a press release.

The summit will convene senior representatives from Bangladesh Bank, the government, banking and fintech institutions, development partners, and policymakers to examine the future of digital finance in Bangladesh.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, is expected to inaugurate the summit as the chief guest, while Shish Haider Chowdhury, Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, will attend as the special guest.

Centred on the theme "The Intersection of Finance and Technology," the summit seeks to inspire meaningful dialogue on building a transparent, inclusive, and digitally driven economy.

This high-level forum will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking panel discussions aimed at accelerating Bangladesh's transition towards a cashless society.

The summit is expected to serve as a significant milestone in the nation's digital financial journey.