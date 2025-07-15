BSTI signs MoU with Russian standards authority

Anton Shalaev, chief executive of the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (GOST R) in Russia, and SM Ferdous Alam, director general (grade-1) of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding at the BSTI headquarters in Tejgaon, Dhaka today. Photo: BSTI

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (GOST R), the Russian government agency responsible for technical regulation, standardisation and metrology.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in the development of national standards and quality control.

SM Ferdous Alam, director general (grade-1) of BSTI, and Anton Shalaev, chief executive of GOST R, signed the MoU to this effect at BSTI headquarters in the capital's Tejgaon today, according to a press release.

The agreement underscores a commitment to bilateral collaboration in the field of standardisation.

Maksura Noor, additional secretary of the Ministry of Industries; Ekaterina Semenova, minister-counsellor of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Dhaka; and Md Mosharraf Hossain, director general of the Eastern Europe and CIS division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; were present at the signing ceremony.

Md Hafizur Rahman, administrator of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, also attended, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Industries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian embassy, and BSTI.