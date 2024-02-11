BMCCI inks MoU with PBI to enhance investment access for members

Shabbir Ahmed Khan, president of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the chamber’s secretariat in Gulshan recently. Photo: BMCCI

The Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Prime Bank Investment Ltd (PBIL).

This agreement aims to not only introduce and facilitate BMCCI members' entry into the public market but also to collaboratively explore avenues to attract investments from Malaysia.

Shabbir Ahmed Khan, president of BMCCI, and Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of the merchant bank, inked the agreement at the BMCCI secretariat in Gulshan, read a press release.

Khan highlighted this MoU as a significant achievement for both entities, emphasising PBIL's commitment to fostering growth opportunities for remitters and women entrepreneurs.

Tayub expressed keen enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the considerable opportunities it presents to explore opportunities and attract investment from Malaysia as well as investment avenues through PrimeInvest Discretionary Product suites for Malaysian remitters.

Among others, Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, secretary general of BMCCI, and Hasanur Rahman Chowdhury, executive secretary, and Khandoker Raihan Ali, chief operating officer of PBIL, Syed Enayet Hossain, head of research and business development, and Rokibul Islam Bin Yousuf, manager, were also present.