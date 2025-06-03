bKash presents top remittance recipients

bKash, a leading mobile financial services (MFS) provider, has presented 14 individuals with Hisense deep freezers and 43-inch Hisense smart TVs for receiving the highest amount of remittance through its platform during the first week of a special campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

JM Taslim Kabir, group head of marketing at Fair Group, and Mohammad Zahidul Ahasan, head of remittance at bKash, handed over the prizes at a ceremony held at the latter's head office in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Each customer is eligible to receive either a fridge or a TV and a discount coupon only once during the campaign period.

Winners' coupons, including those for daily fridge and TV recipients, are automatically credited to their bKash accounts.

These coupons can be redeemed when purchasing Hisense refrigerators or televisions from any Fair Electronics Smart Plaza outlet across the country, by making payment via bKash.

Relatives of expatriates receiving remittance of Tk 10,000 or more -- excluding the 2.5 percent government incentive -- are also receiving a guaranteed discount coupon worth Tk 500.

The campaign will continue until 5 June this year.

Senior officials from both bKash and Fair Group were also present at the award ceremony.