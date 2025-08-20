Berger Paints, Khulna University partner to foster academia-industry collaboration

Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaz, chief business officer (sales & marketing) of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, and Prof Md Noor Un Nabi, treasurer of Khulna University, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the university’s administrative building in Khulna recently. Photo: Berger Paints Bangladesh

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khulna University's Architecture Discipline to establish an academia-industry nexus aimed at providing practical learning opportunities for students and enhancing academic excellence.

Prof Md Noor Un Nabi, treasurer of Khulna University, and Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaz, chief business officer (sales & marketing) of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement at the university's administrative building in Khulna today, according to a press release.

Following the MoU signing, the Berger Paints delegation paid a courtesy call on Prof Md Rezaul Karim, vice-chancellor of the university.

Welcoming the initiative, Karim remarked that such collaborations would not only enrich students' professional knowledge and skills but also contribute to developing an academic environment of international standard.

He further encouraged Berger Paints to broaden the scope of future collaborations.

Among others, Prof SM Mahbubur Rahman, acting registrar of Khulna University; Prof Rumana Asad, head of the Architecture Discipline; Prof Sheikh Sirajul Hakim; Md Sheikh Maruf Hossain, SM Nazimuddin, and Shibu Prasad Basu, associate professors; Shabbir Ahmed, general sales manager (corporate sales & service) of Berger Paints; and Md Ata I Muneer, general sales manager (retail sales & marketing); were also present.