Bangladesh to import over 11 lakh tonnes of fertilisers from Morocco

Md Ruhul Amin Khan, chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, and a representative of the Moroccan company OCP Nutrigroup sign the agreement in Casablanca recently. Photo: BADC

Bangladesh has signed an agreement with Moroccan company OCP Nutrigroup to import 6.30 lakh tonnes of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) and 4.80 lakh tonnes of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilisers from Morocco in the financial year 2025-26.

Md Ruhul Amin Khan, chairman of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), and a representative of the Moroccan company OCP Nutrigroup signed an agreement in this regard in Casablanca recently, according to a press release.

This initiative is part of BADC's continued efforts to ensure the availability of high-quality non-urea fertilisers in support of safe and sustainable agricultural production across the country.

The corporation imports such fertilisers under state-level agreements with various nations.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, along with representatives from both countries, were also present at the signing ceremony.