Bangladesh Finance launches 'Green Deposit'

Bangladesh Finance has launched a new financial product named "Green Deposit" in an effort to help transition Bangladesh towards a sustainable economy.

Manwar Hossain, chairman of the non-bank financial institution, and Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO, jointly inaugurated the product at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) office in Motijheel last week, said a press release.

Describing the significance of the new product, Hossain said that the "Green Deposit" is an innovative initiative aimed at channeling customers' savings specifically towards social responsibility.

"The focus is on supporting various initiatives, especially in sustainable development, creating opportunities for new entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs, and fostering a concerted effort to build not only economic self-reliance but also a sustainable and environmentally friendly world," he said.

Hamid further elaborated on the product's significance, emphasising that they want to leave a livable world for future generations.

"It is possible to protect the environment from greenhouse effect to a large extent if the prevention of various effects of natural calamities is done," he said.

Expressing solidarity with the initiative, the managing director of the company said Bangladesh Finance has also brought 100 percent eco-friendly financial product named "Bangladesh Finance Green Deposit".