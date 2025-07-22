BAMLCO Conference 2025 held in Dhaka

The BAMLCO Conference 2025, organised by the Insurance Companies CAMLCO's Association in Bangladesh (ICCAB), was held yesterday at the head office of National Life Insurance Company in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

Md Amir Uddin, executive director of Bangladesh Bank and deputy chief of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the event as chief guest. The conference was chaired by Probir Chandra Das, FCA, deputy managing director of National Life Insurance Company and president of ICCAB.

In his speech, Amir Uddin said money laundering remains a significant barrier to the country's economic growth and stressed the need for collective efforts across all sectors to combat financial crimes. He noted that the conference aims to empower entry-level anti-money laundering (AML) officers within the insurance sector by enhancing their knowledge and capacity.

Probir Chandra Das said the initiative seeks to inspire a culture of vigilance and accountability among AML professionals and promote good governance, compliance with international standards, and improved anti-money laundering practices in the insurance industry.

The event featured sessions on anti-money laundering laws and practical measures, with insights from Md Mashiur Rahman, additional director of BFIU, and Md Anwar Parvez, joint director of BFIU. ICCAB General Secretary Moinul Hai Asif moderated the conference, which was attended by entry-level AML officers and deputy CAMLCOs from various insurance companies, along with ICCAB executive committee members.