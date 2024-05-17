Avery Dennison with KLABU Foundation and NGO Friendship organise football tournament for children in Ukhiya

Avery Dennison, a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions, with the KLABU Foundation and the Bangladeshi NGO Friendship organised a football tournament for children living in Ukhiya at Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee camp.

The 'Winning Spirit' tournament, which was open to boys and girls, took place on May 15 at the KLABU Foundation sports clubhouse in the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National (FDMN) camp, Bangladesh.

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) has created and sponsored heat transfers and badges to feature on players' jerseys to convey messages of friendship, hope and inclusion. The company will also provide backdrops, banners, plaques and trophies, while donating sports equipment for use at the camp.

The tournament is the latest exciting chapter in the ongoing collaboration between Avery Dennison and KLABU. This includes Avery Dennison's support of the KLABU mission to build clubhouses where refugees can find relief, pride and happiness through sports, no matter the circumstances. The partnership also includes Avery Dennison's sponsorship of KLABU jerseys as featured in the FIFA 21 video game. As a creative partner to KLABU, Avery Dennison produced the KLABU Cox's Bazar Spirit crest, which features clasped hands that symbolise the togetherness of the host community and the Rohingyas that underpins the KLABU programme.

Avery Dennison first joined forces with KLABU in 2019 to create a sustainable sports clubhouse in Kenya. In 2022, the Foundation partnered with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain and the Bangladeshi social purpose organization, Friendship, to build a sports clubhouse in the Cox's Bazar refugee camp.

Kenny Liu, vice president and general manager, South Asia and EMEA, Apparel Solutions, Avery Dennison, says: "Supporting refugees to rebuild their lives is vitally important. Sport has an incredible ability to help establish a sense of achievement, teamwork and purpose. We truly hope that by contributing to this amazing tournament we can play a small part in helping children to cope, connect and excel into the future."

Jan van Hövell, director of the KLABU Foundation, adds: "At KLABU, we believe sport has the power to change lives. It improves mental and physical health, increases self-reliance and stimulates inclusion between refugee and host communities."