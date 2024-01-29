Aqua Paints organises sales conference

Shayaan Seraj, director of Aqua Paints, poses for photographs with participants of a “Sales Conference 2024” in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Aqua Paints

Aqua Paints recently held its "Sales Conference 2024", styled "Next Billion Promise" in Cox's Bazar.

Ramzul Seraj, managing director of the paints and coatings company, and Sajedur Seraj, deputy managing director, virtually joined the event, the company said in a press release.

Shayaan Seraj, director of the company, attended the conference.

"It might be just the beginning towards billions, but our promise is to deliver the best to our consumers with new innovations and initiatives. We are hopeful and geared up to reach our consumers more effectively in 2024," said Seraj.

Among others, SM Ahsanul Karim, executive director (factory), Md Minhaz Uddin Talukder, head of sales, and Shafath Zameel, head of project, were also present.