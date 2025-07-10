Amirul Haque elected president of BCMA

Mohammed Amirul Haque, managing director of Premier Cement Mills PLC, has been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) for a two-year term spanning 2025-2026 and 2026-2027.

Haque succeeds Md Alamgir Kabir, who has completed his tenure as president of the BCMA, according to a press release.

As an industrial entrepreneur, he has made outstanding contributions to the country's trade and industrial sectors for nearly four decades.

He is the founder and managing director of Seacom Group in addition to his role at Premier Cement Mills PLC.

He is also the president of LPG Operations Association of Bangladesh.

Haque has played an active role in the development of numerous key industrial sectors in Bangladesh, including petrochemicals, shipping, seed processing, edible oil refineries, flour mills, shrimp hatcheries, bag and sack manufacturing, and real estate.

He has previously served as a director of both the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the country's apex business body.

Haque holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Chittagong and a master's degree from England.