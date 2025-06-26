Afroza Shahin appointed MD of TEAM Group

Afroza Shahin has been appointed as the managing director (MD) of TEAM Group, following the untimely demise of Abdullah Hil Rakib, the founder and former MD, who passed away in a recent accident in Canada, according to a press release.

Shahin has long been actively engaged in the leadership and strategic direction of TEAM Group.

Her profound understanding of the organisation's core values, coupled with a strong sense of responsibility and resilience, has equipped her to steer the company through this transitional phase.

In a statement, TEAM Group noted, "Afroza Shahin's strength, dedication, and alignment with the company's vision will help propel the organisation to new heights."

The board has called upon all stakeholders to collaborate under her leadership to ensure the continued progress of the organisation.

Shahin holds an MBBS degree from Sir Salimullah Medical College and later underwent postgraduate training at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Since the inception of TEAM Group, she has served as a board director and is also the managing director of the group's lifestyle fashion brand, Twelve Clothing.

Additionally, the couple's children, Mahir Daiyan and Lamia Tabassum, have been appointed to the board. Mahir is currently pursuing his studies at Seneca Polytechnic College, while Lamia is undertaking her undergraduate degree at the University of Toronto.